Deepak Gupta takeover as GAIL's director (projects)

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:37 IST
Deepak Gupta takeover as GAIL's director (projects)
  • India

Deepak Gupta has assumed the charge as director (projects) of GAIL (India) Ltd, the company said on Monday.

A mechanical engineer, Gupta was executive director (projects) at Engineers India Ltd (EIL), before assuming his new post, GAIL said in a statement.

He has ''more than 31 years of rich and diverse experience in oil and gas sector encompassing project management, construction management and business development functions'', it said.

GAIL is expanding its pipeline network by over 5,600 km at an investment of over Rs 25,000 crore in the next few years.

It owns a cross-country network of natural gas pipeline operations for nearly 14,000 km. GAIL also owns and operates over 2,000-km network of LPG transmission pipelines and has five gas-processing units producing LPG and liquid hydrocarbons.

In EIL, Gupta was leading the implementation of the multi-billion-dollar 650,000-barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Nigeria, the largest single-train grass root refinery in the world.

Besides this mammoth project, he has also led the implementation of one of the largest polymer facilities for HMEL at Bhatinda and the upcoming maiden refinery project in Mongolia.

