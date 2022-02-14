Left Menu

J-K: Sinha inaugurates 22 power transmission and distribution projects costing Rs 216 cr

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:20 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated 22 power transmission and distribution projects in this region.

He said these projects, built at a cost of Rs 216 crore, will address the current power deficit in the union territory.

''Today's development represents a giant stride in capacity augmentation and improvement in power supply to consumers of Jammu, Samba, Hiranagar, Kathua, Udhampur, and adjoining areas,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

He said to address the current power deficit and to meet the needs of the J-K’s economy, the administration is upgrading transmission and distribution infrastructure.

It will also enable us to generate productive employment opportunities for the youth, he added.

''We are working on an unprecedented scale in building new infrastructure and improving the facilities available to the citizens,'' Sinha said.

The administration will not rest till J-K truly becomes one of the country's best-developed regions, the LG said.

He said Samba district has received a dedicated grid station after a long wait of 15 years.

''We are firm in our resolve for practical, pragmatic and viable solutions to strengthen the power infrastructure in every district of J-K,” Sinha added.

