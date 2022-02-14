Jordan to begin exporting electricity to Lebanon in March - energy minister

Jordan will begin exporting electricity to Lebanon in March after finalising a funding agreement with the World Bank, Jordan's Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh told Saudi owned TV station AlArabiya.

The U.S.-backed funding deal aims to ease crippling power shortages in Lebanon by transmitting electricity across neighbouring Syria.

Separately, the Jordanian minister also told AlArabiya his country would invite international companies to explore for gas and oil from mid-2022.

