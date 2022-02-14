Jordan to begin exporting electricity to Lebanon in March - energy minister
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:25 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Jordan will begin exporting electricity to Lebanon in March after finalising a funding agreement with the World Bank, Jordan's Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh told Saudi owned TV station AlArabiya.
The U.S.-backed funding deal aims to ease crippling power shortages in Lebanon by transmitting electricity across neighbouring Syria.
Separately, the Jordanian minister also told AlArabiya his country would invite international companies to explore for gas and oil from mid-2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Salman Khan honoured at Joy Awards 2022 in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's first yoga festival offers mindfulness, meditation
World Bank approves financing for Moldova Water Security and Sanitation Project
China aspires to fill US space by forging ties with Saudi Arabia
Japan hand Saudis first defeat in WC qualifying group