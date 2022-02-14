Left Menu

Alcoholic son beats up father to death for money to buy liquor: Police

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:28 IST
A 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his alcoholic son here for denying him the money to buy liquor, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Gyanmajra village under the Charthawal police station of the district where an infuriated Amardeep attacked his father Gulab Singh and beat him to death, Station House Officer Gyaneshvar Bodh said.

After killing his father, he locked the body inside the house and ran away from home, the SHO said, adding after coming to know of the incident, the police rushed to the village and sent the body for post-mortem. The SHO said the villagers told police that Amar Deep had been living with his father as his wife had left him owing to his addiction to alcohol and his brothers too lived elsewhere in the state to earn their livelihood.

Amar Deep used to consistently harass and often fight with him for money to buy liquor, villagers told police, the SHO said, adding the police registered a murder case against Amar Deep and have launched a manhunt for him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

