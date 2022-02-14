SIDBI launches 'waste to wealth creation' programme in Bengal

SIDBI on Monday launched the 'Waste to Wealth Creation' programme in which women will make ornaments and showpieces from fish scale in the Sundarbans in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Under this programme, SIDBI will extend benefits to 50 women in directly generating revenues from alternate livelihoods. Later, each of them is expected to become a trainer for replicating and disseminating the knowledge among other aspirants.

"We at SIDBI are working under mission Swavalamban to support artisans to become sustainable. I appreciate the passion and zeal of women in the region and urge the implementing agency to work towards sustainable market linkage also,'' SIDBI Chairman and Managing Director Sivasubramanian Ramann said. He is on a two-day tour to West Bengal to meet stakeholders and gauge the situation on the ground about the project designed for cyclone Amphan impacted population.

Cyclone Amphan hit coastal districts of West Bengal in May 2020.

Ramann met MSME stakeholders including key officials of the West Bengal government, MSMEs associations, self-help groups and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)