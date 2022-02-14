US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on rate fears; Ukraine tensions ease slightly
U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday amid concerns about higher interest rates, while comments from a Russian official eased worries about a possible invasion on Ukraine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.56 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34,694.50.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.03 points, or 0.14%, at 4,412.61, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.19 points, or 0.16%, to 13,768.97 at the opening bell.
