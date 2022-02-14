Mexican president says U.S. avocado suspension being looked at
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday authorities are looking at a U.S. decision announced at the weekend to temporarily suspend https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-says-us-suspends-avocado-shipments-key-state-flags-security-risk-2022-02-13 avocado shipments on security grounds from the western state of Michoacan.
The U.S. embassy said the U.S. avocado inspection program in Michoacan was suspended pending a review of the security situation. Though exports are not formally blocked, U.S. officials must inspect avocados being sent to the United States.
