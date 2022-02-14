Chhattisgarh: Contract employee dies after trapped in machine at Balco plant

A 55-year-old contract employee was killed after he was trapped in a machine at the Balco aluminium plant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 AM in the Green Anode section of the plant located in Korba, a police official said.

The deceased is identified as Agas Ram Sahu, a native of the Darri police station area of the Korba district. He was an employee of a contract firm engaged in work at the plant, the official said.

According to police, Sahu got trapped between the anode and the hydraulic jack machine. A case of accidental death was registered and further probe is underway, the police official added.

"As per the initial investigation, it was found that Sahu during work was trapped in some moving equipment. However, the area where moving equipment is set up is a prohibited zone and how he reached there is being investigated," a statement issued by the plant management said.

After the accident, Sahu was immediately shifted to the 100-bed government hospital here, where doctors declared him dead, it said.

The BALCO management has constituted a committee to investigate the incident and assured to provide appropriate assistance to the kin of the deceased through the contracting firm, it said.

The management also stated that it is committed to complying with the safety rules and Standard Operating Procedures in each of its working areas.

Vedanta Limited owns a 51 per cent stake in BALCO, while the Government of India holds the remaining 49 per cent share in the company.

