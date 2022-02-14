Left Menu

OPEC chief 'reasonably optimistic' Ukraine stability will be restored

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:51 IST
OPEC chief 'reasonably optimistic' Ukraine stability will be restored
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo on Monday said he was "reasonably optimistic" that global leaders involved in the standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine will be able to restore peace and stability.

Geopolitics and massive underinvestment were driving the oil market, Barkindo said on the sidelines of an industry event in Cairo, adding that the world needs every barrel it can get at the moment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022