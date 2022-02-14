Left Menu

Goa reports 79 per cent voting in Assembly polls

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Goa on Monday registered a very high voter turnout of 78.94 per cent in polling for the 40 Assembly seats which passed off peacefully with no untoward incident reported from any part of the state which witnessed a multi-cornered contest, officials said.

Electoral fate of 301 candidates were locked in EVMs which will be opened on March 10 for counting.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said the highest voting was registered in the Sankhalim constituency in North Goa at 89.61 per cent, while the lowest voter turnout was 70.20 per cent at Benaulim in South Goa.

He said the overall voting percentage was 78.94.

''This is a tentative percentage of voting, while the exact data would be available later,'' the poll officer said.

