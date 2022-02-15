US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St moves lower as U.S. closes Kyiv embassy

U.S. stock indexes turned sharply lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq turning negative, after news that the United States had closed its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in anticipation of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

At 14:03 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones was down 1.08%, the S&P 500 lost 1.03% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)