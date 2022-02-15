Premiers of three Canadian provinces oppose PM Trudeau invoking emergency measures
Reuters | Calgary | Updated: 15-02-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 01:07 IST
The provincial premiers of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan said on Monday they oppose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plan to invoke Canada's Emergencies Act to deal with protests that have shut down some border crossings and paralyzed the capital Ottawa.
"We would prefer that the Emergencies Act not be invoked, but if it is we would very much prefer that it not be applied to Alberta," Kenney told a news conference.
