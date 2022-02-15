Left Menu

Iraq oil ministry denies any issues with TotalEnergies in executing a deal

Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 15-02-2022 02:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 01:23 IST
Iraq oil ministry denies any issues with TotalEnergies in executing a deal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's oil ministry denied on Monday any issues with executing an energy deal with France's TotalEnergies, the ministry said in a statement.

Reuters reported earlier that a $27-billion deal between TotalEnergies and Iraq, that Baghdad hoped would reverse the exit of oil majors from the country, has stalled amid disputes over terms and risks being scrapped by the country's new government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game; Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022