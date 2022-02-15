EXCLUSIVE-Alberta to toughen oil sands emissions standards that reward big Canadian polluters

The province of Alberta plans to toughen its greenhouse gas emissions standards for oil sands mines, closing a loophole that rewarded some of Canada's highest-emitting facilities with millions of dollars' worth of tradeable credits, two sources with knowledge of the changes told Reuters.

Alberta's environment ministry will announce tougher industry benchmarks, which set emissions reduction requirements per unit of production, for mines and upgraders as early as this month, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly. Canada's oil sands produce some of the world's most carbon-intense crude.

