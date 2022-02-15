Left Menu

Security forces recover cache of arms, ammunition in J-K's Poonch

In a joint operation by the security forces on Monday, a cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle and two pistols, was recovered near the Line of Control (LoC) in Deri Dabsi village of Mendhar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-02-2022 08:16 IST
Recovered AK-47 rifle and pistols along with magazines (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The recovery was made during a search and cordon operation jointly conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army. The recovery includes one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, two pistols and two pistol magazines.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Mendhar police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

