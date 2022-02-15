Left Menu

Mizoram logs 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 25.54 pc

Mizoram reported 2,022 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 25.54 per cent, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Friday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 15-02-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 09:10 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram reported 2,022 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 25.54 per cent, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Friday. As per the data shared by the state government, with the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 11,878.

A total of 1,99,019 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and as many as 637 people have succumbed to the virus. A total of 2,022 people were recovered in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in the state to 1,86,504.

On the fresh cases, 383 were confirmed through RT-PCR test, 1,476 through Rapid Antigen Test, 114 through TrueNat tests and 49 through Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA). (ANI)

