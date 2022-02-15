Maha: Girl from orphanage makes it to medical college

A girl living in an orphanage here in Maharashtra has set an example of grit and determination by clearing the pre-medical entrance test and getting admission in a medical college.

Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar lauded the 18-year-old student's efforts and felicitated her on Monday.

The girl, who lived in an orphanage here for last four years, recently cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and got admission in the Government Medical College, Aurangabad.

Narvekar assured all help to her from the district administration and said she should not hesitate in approaching them if she needs any assistance, as per an official release.

The collector also said there was a need for more doctors in Ambernath and neighbouring areas of Thane district, and expressed hope that after passing out from the college, the girl would serve patients in the area.

