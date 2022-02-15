Left Menu

Maha: Girl from orphanage makes it to medical college

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-02-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 09:31 IST
Maha: Girl from orphanage makes it to medical college
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A girl living in an orphanage here in Maharashtra has set an example of grit and determination by clearing the pre-medical entrance test and getting admission in a medical college.

Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar lauded the 18-year-old student's efforts and felicitated her on Monday.

The girl, who lived in an orphanage here for last four years, recently cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and got admission in the Government Medical College, Aurangabad.

Narvekar assured all help to her from the district administration and said she should not hesitate in approaching them if she needs any assistance, as per an official release.

The collector also said there was a need for more doctors in Ambernath and neighbouring areas of Thane district, and expressed hope that after passing out from the college, the girl would serve patients in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game; Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022