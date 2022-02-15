Four killed in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

At least four people were killed after a speeding truck lost control and collided with several vehicles stuck in slow traffic along the Mumbai Pune Expressway in Khopoli, Raigad on Tuesday morning.

A total of seven people have been injured in the accident out of which four people have been severely injured and three have suffered minor injuries.

"Four people killed after a speeding truck lost control and collided with several vehicles stuck in slow traffic along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khopoli, Raigad, at 6:30 am today. 7 people were injured, of which 4 people were shifted to a hospital," Expressway Police said. (ANI)

