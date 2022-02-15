Left Menu

Four killed in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

At least four people were killed after a speeding truck lost control and collided with several vehicles stuck in slow traffic along the Mumbai Pune Expressway in Khopoli, Raigad on Tuesday morning.

Four killed in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Visuals from Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Image Credit: ANI
A total of seven people have been injured in the accident out of which four people have been severely injured and three have suffered minor injuries.

"Four people killed after a speeding truck lost control and collided with several vehicles stuck in slow traffic along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khopoli, Raigad, at 6:30 am today. 7 people were injured, of which 4 people were shifted to a hospital," Expressway Police said. (ANI)

