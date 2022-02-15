Left Menu

Delhi Police arrest sweeper in 87-year-old woman rape case

A 30-year-old sweeper was arrested for allegedly raping an 87-year-old woman in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital, said Delhi Police on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 11:42 IST
Delhi Police arrest sweeper in 87-year-old woman rape case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old sweeper was arrested for allegedly raping an 87-year-old woman in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital, said Delhi Police on Tuesday. The police nabbed the accused within 16 hours. The victim's mobile phone was recovered from the accused.

According to the police, the accused lives in a nearby locality and works as a sweeper. "He sweeps in front of the houses of the people in the surrounding area. The clue of the accused was found in the CCTV camera of the cleaning work in the same area," said police.

An 87-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the national capital's Tilak Nagar on Sunday afternoon. The family members had alleged that an unknown person entered the house on Sunday afternoon when the daughter had gone for a walk at around 12.15 pm after lunch. Upon her return at about 2 pm, finding her mother bleeding from her nose, she immediately called up people and informed her relatives about the incident.

According to the Delhi Police, the victim's daughter had initially filed a complaint about the theft of a mobile phone, following which a case of theft had been registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022