Three killed in accident on way to Sabarimala

Three pilgrims from Karnataka died in an accident while heading to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala earlier today.

A tempo traveller, taking 14 pilgrims from Hasan of Karnataka to the Sabarimala Temple, collided with a container lorry in Pooladikkinnu of Kozhikode at the NH bypass. Three pilgrims died on the spot in the accident and four are severely injured. They have been hospitalised at a Kozhikode.

As per sources, the dead were identified as Dinesh, Sivanna and Nagaraj. (ANI)

