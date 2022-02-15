Left Menu

Three killed in accident on way to Sabarimala

Three pilgrims from Karnataka died in an accident while heading to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala earlier today.

ANI | Karnataka | Updated: 15-02-2022 11:56 IST
Three killed in accident on way to Sabarimala
Colided tempo which was carrying pilgrims (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three pilgrims from Karnataka died in an accident while heading to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala earlier today.

A tempo traveller, taking 14 pilgrims from Hasan of Karnataka to the Sabarimala Temple, collided with a container lorry in Pooladikkinnu of Kozhikode at the NH bypass. Three pilgrims died on the spot in the accident and four are severely injured. They have been hospitalised at a Kozhikode.

As per sources, the dead were identified as Dinesh, Sivanna and Nagaraj. (ANI)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

