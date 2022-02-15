Left Menu

Rouble rises after Moscow says it will keep talking on Ukraine

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $95.92 a barrel after rallying to a seven-year high. Russian stock indexes were up, also recovering after Friday's sell-off.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 12:53 IST
Rouble rises after Moscow says it will keep talking on Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Snappy Goat
  • Country:
  • Russia

The rouble pared some recent losses on Tuesday, regaining ground after a sell-off last week caused by renewed fears that Russia could invade Ukraine. At 0701 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 76.30 but hovered away from levels near 75 that it hit before its sharpest drop in nearly two years on Friday.

Versus the euro, the rouble strengthened 0.3% to 86.49 . The rouble is extending gains it posted on Monday after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow should continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West.

U.S. officials have warned that Moscow was continuing to amass more than 100,000 troops near Russia's border with Ukraine and in neighbouring Belarus, and could at any time launch a devastating attack, including on Kyiv. Moscow denies Western accusations that it is planning an invasion. "The shuttle diplomacy continues – as long as the West remains vocal on the issue, the market will continue to follow headlines, with the binary outcome (a further deterioration vs conciliation) suggesting significant up/downside," BCS Global Markets said.

The rouble also received support from export-focused companies selling foreign currency earlier this week, VTB Capital said. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $95.92 a barrel after rallying to a seven-year high.

Russian stock indexes were up, also recovering after Friday's sell-off. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 2.2% to 1,458.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.6% higher at 3,535.9 points.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022