Prohibitory orders imposed due to threat posed by prowling leopard

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Greater Kataldup area in Assam's Sonitpur district due to threat posed by a leopard, which has injured four persons in the village, an official source said on Tuesday.

Apprehending threat to human life, cattle and other domestic animals, the District Magistrate imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibiting the movement of the general public during night hours in the Greater Kataludub area under Thelamara police station and surrounding areas since Monday night.

The order will come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force till the rescue operation of the leopard is completed.

Four persons have been injured by the leopard in the village so far.

The Divisional Forest Officer Nipen Kaluga said that a team from Kaziranga National park rescue centre and experts are on the way to catch and tranquillize the animal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)