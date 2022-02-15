Left Menu

Prohibitory orders imposed due to threat posed by prowling leopard

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-02-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 13:29 IST
Prohibitory orders imposed due to threat posed by prowling leopard
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Greater Kataldup area in Assam's Sonitpur district due to threat posed by a leopard, which has injured four persons in the village, an official source said on Tuesday.

Apprehending threat to human life, cattle and other domestic animals, the District Magistrate imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibiting the movement of the general public during night hours in the Greater Kataludub area under Thelamara police station and surrounding areas since Monday night.

The order will come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force till the rescue operation of the leopard is completed.

Four persons have been injured by the leopard in the village so far.

The Divisional Forest Officer Nipen Kaluga said that a team from Kaziranga National park rescue centre and experts are on the way to catch and tranquillize the animal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022