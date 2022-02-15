Chhattisgarh: MoUs signed with five entrepreneurs for cow dung-based power generation project

The Chhattisgarh government has so far signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with five entrepreneurs to set up power plants to generate electricity using cow dung, an official said on Tuesday.

The power generation project was discussed at the first meeting of the Godhan Nyay Mission held under State Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Ravindra Choubey here on Monday, the official said. As per a statement issued by the department, an estimated investment of Rs 10 crore each was proposed by the five entrepreneurs for the project. Cow dung purchased from gauthans (a place in villages where cattle are kept) and waste collected from private sector dairy farms and the city can also be used for power generation, it was stated. The minister directed the department officials to expedite the expansion of income-oriented activities in gauthans while fulfilling the objectives of the mission, the official said. Choubey further stressed on the need to develop gauthans as livelihood centres for villagers and ordered to ensure better arrangements for marketing and sale of other products such as vermicompost produced at these shelters. Officials were asked to prepare rules and instructions to enable farmers to directly procure vermicompost and super-compost manure from cowsheds, the statement said.

At the meeting, the Godhan Nyay Mission's managing director Dr S Bharathidasan gave detailed information about the objective and administrative set-up of the mission and said that an annual budget of Rs 11.56 crore has been proposed to speed up the work. Officers and employees from agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and village industries departments will be given additional responsibility to monitor and implement the mission, he said.

According to official data, of the 10,591 gauthans approved by the state, 8,048 have been built and operated. At least 2.87 lakh cattle-rearers have registered to sell cow dung at gauthans, of which 2.04 lakh have received benefits and Rs 125.22 crore has been paid for the purchase of 62.60 lakh quintals of cow dung in gauthans. As many as 2,549 gauthans have become self-dependent, it was stated.

A total of 11,477 women's self-help groups are associated with gauthans and have so far earned Rs 51.53 lakh from various activities, the data said.

Dr Bharathidasan informed that an application has been prepared to monitor the activities of gauthans. Details about the carbon credit project, straw donation and fodder production were also shared in the meeting.

All districts have been directed to set up rural industrial parks, while an action plan has been started to establish 152 oil mills, 173 pulse mills, 105 flour mills, 973 mini rice mills and 144 other units in gauthans, the statement said.

