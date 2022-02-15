Left Menu

Gas supply shock would cut value of Europe's economy, ECB says

A negative shock from any gas supply disruption would eat into the value of goods and services produced in the euro zone, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday, worsening the impact of high energy prices on the bloc's growth.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:30 IST
Gas supply shock would cut value of Europe's economy, ECB says
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ecb)
  • Country:
  • Germany

A negative shock from any gas supply disruption would eat into the value of goods and services produced in the eurozone, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday, worsening the impact of high energy prices on the bloc's growth. Record energy prices in response to concern a Russian attack on Ukraine will lead to disruption of fuel exports to Europe have dented eurozone growth. Russia denies any plan to invade.

In an Economic Bulletin article on Tuesday, the ECB said it expected high energy prices would reduce eurozone economic output by around 0.2% this year, compared with baseline levels of GDP, with the biggest impact in the first quarter. Over 90% of the gas used in the eurozone is imported, the ECB said, meaning negative economic impacts would be aggravated if the bloc loses some of its gas supply.

"The direct and indirect impact of a hypothetical 10% gas rationing shock on the corporate sector is estimated to reduce euro area gross value added by about 0.7%," the bank said. The actual fall could even be greater as the modeling does not consider the effect of energy price changes, the ECB said.

Austria and Slovakia would take the biggest hit, the ECB said, while among industrial sectors, basic metals would likely suffer the most.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022