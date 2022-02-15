Left Menu

Kashmiri student detained for posting objectionable posts about Pulwama attack

A Kashmiri student was detained in Neemuch after he allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media about the Pulwama attack.

ANI | Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:30 IST
Complainant outside Neemuch Police Station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Kashmiri student was detained in Neemuch after he allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media about the Pulwama attack. "The student who is in his first year of B.Com, a minor, shared the photos of all the 40 martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama attack, claiming it was a revenge for Babri Masjid Demolition," said Suraj Verma, Superintendent of Police, Madhya Pradesh.

A complaint was filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker against the accused and he was detained by Neemuch police. It is to be noted that the accused is studying at the PG college in Neemuch and is also receiving the central government's scholarship.

Verma added, "An FIR has been registered against the accused under section 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code." He further said, "The mobile phone and laptop of the accused have been seized and are being checked. It was also observed that the accused has been following Pakistani Army on various social media platforms."

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019 in which 40 personnel had died. A suicide bomber had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure.

