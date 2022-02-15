Left Menu

PM to deliver inaugural address at TERI summit

World Sustainable Development Summit is TERIs annual flagship event, the PMO said, noting that the theme for this years summit is Towards a Resilient Planet Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future. The prime minister will deliver his address via a video message around 6 pm, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit on Wednesday. World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI's annual flagship event, the PMO said, noting that the theme for this year's summit is 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future'. The prime minister will deliver his address via a video message around 6 pm, the PMO said. The summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security.

The three-day summit starting Wednesday will be attended by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic; Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations; heads of various intergovernmental organisations, and ministers and envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries, the PMO said.

