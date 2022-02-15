Left Menu

Russia starts navy drills in Barents Sea - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 16:12 IST
Russia starts navy drills in Barents Sea - report
More than 20 ships from Russia's Northern fleet have started drills in the Barents Sea, the Interfax news agency cited the fleet as saying on Tuesday.

The exercises in the Arctic waters between Russia and Norway are part of broader drills which have prompted fears that Moscow may invade Ukraine. Russia denies such plans.

Russian markets rose strongly on Tuesday on reports that some Russian units were pulling back from areas adjacent to the Ukrainian borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

