Russian-German energy cooperation is a priority, Putin tells Scholz
Russian-German energy cooperation is a priority for Moscow, which views Berlin as one of its main partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of talks in Moscow on Tuesday.
Putin said gas exporter Russia was a reliable energy supplier.
