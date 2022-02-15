Saudi Arabia backs U.S. efforts to stop Iran getting nuclear weapons - SPA
Saudi Arabia's government expressed on Tuesday its support for "U.S. efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon," state news agency SPA reported.
The government also thanked the U.S. for supporting the kingdom defending its territory against attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, SPA said, citing a statement issued after a cabinet meeting.
Talks on a new nuclear accord with Iran are underway in Vienna amid growing Western fears about Tehran's accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
