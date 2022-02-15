Left Menu

Saudi Arabia backs U.S. efforts to stop Iran getting nuclear weapons - SPA

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 15-02-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:29 IST
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's government expressed on Tuesday its support for "U.S. efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon," state news agency SPA reported.

The government also thanked the U.S. for supporting the kingdom defending its territory against attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, SPA said, citing a statement issued after a cabinet meeting.

Talks on a new nuclear accord with Iran are underway in Vienna amid growing Western fears about Tehran's accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon.

