NYDA Amendment Bill to be marked as milestones for youth development

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) says the approval of the NYDA Amendment Bill will be marked as one of the important milestones for youth development in the country, as it showcases that the voice of the youth is taken seriously by government.

The NYDA has welcomed Cabinet's approval to amend the NYDA Act 2008 (Act 54, 2008), following extensive consultations undertaken with various stakeholders across the country in May 2021 during an Integrated Youth Development Strategy Conference.

NYDA Executive Chairperson, Asanda Luwaca, said during the consultations, young people proposed that the NYDA Act 2008 needs to widely address challenges of young people in the country.

"We are excited at the changes that have been made. The current Act provides a legislative framework for the provision of National Youth Service, support towards youth economic participation, youth advisory and information services," Luwaca said.

Luwaca said the agency would like to encourage all young people to be part of the consultative processes that influence policy changes in the country.

"The proposed amendments strengthen the specific areas of interventions within the challenges faced by youths; clarifies the political reporting lines of the entity and proposes increasing the size of the NYDA Board from seven to 10 members.

"It provides for the setting up of NYDA services at local level, especially for youths in rural areas, who are unable to easily access the services of the NYDA," said Luwaca.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)