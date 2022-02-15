Left Menu

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate bio-CNG plant in Indore on Feb 19

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-02-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:45 IST
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate bio-CNG plant in Indore on Feb 19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the 550 TPD (tonne per day) capacity Bio-CNG plant at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on February 19, a state government official said on Tuesday.

Besides inaugurating this plant, the prime minister will interact with Swacchata entrepreneurs of Bhopal, Indore and Dewas on the occasion, the official quoted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying in a review meeting. Chouhan took stock of preparations for the inaugural function with senior officials, the official said.

A film based on the operation of this plant will also be shown at the inauguration function. Union housing, urban, petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Puri will also take part in the event, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022