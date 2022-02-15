PM Modi to virtually inaugurate bio-CNG plant in Indore on Feb 19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the 550 TPD (tonne per day) capacity Bio-CNG plant at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on February 19, a state government official said on Tuesday.
Besides inaugurating this plant, the prime minister will interact with Swacchata entrepreneurs of Bhopal, Indore and Dewas on the occasion, the official quoted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying in a review meeting. Chouhan took stock of preparations for the inaugural function with senior officials, the official said.
A film based on the operation of this plant will also be shown at the inauguration function. Union housing, urban, petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Puri will also take part in the event, the official added.
