2 Faridabad municipal corporation employees held for graft

Two employees of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad were held on bribery charges, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent engineer Ravi Sharma and clerk Ravi Shankar had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 and Rs 90,000 as bribe for clearing pending bills of Rs 30 lakh of complainant Yashmohan, a local resident and contractor of the municipal corporation.

The duo was caught red-handed by a team of state vigilance bureau, Faridabad, officials said.

They had already taken around Rs 2 lakh as bribe from the complainant, officials said, adding that an FIR has been registered at the state vigilance bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In his complaint, Yashmohan said, “I had done work of more than Rs 1 crore and bills amounting to Rs 30 lakh were pending. The duo had taken Rs 2 lakh as bribe earlier and were now demanded more.” After receiving the complaint, a special team was formed and when the contractor handed over the cash to the accused, they were caught red-handed, officials said.

“They will be produced before a city court tomorrow,” said Anil Yadav, additional SP of vigilance bureau who conducted the raid.

