UAE's Dragon makes first oil discovery in Gulf of Suez -Egypt ministry

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:03 IST
  • Egypt

United Arab Emirates-based Dragon Oil has made its first oil discovery in the Gulf of Suez, the Egyptian petroleum ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The discovery is one of the largest in the area in the past 20 years, it said, adding that the field could contain around 100 million barrels in reserves.

