Farmers stage protest for land compensation in Thane

Hundreds of farmers from Kalwa-Kharigaon belt held a sit-in agitation at the Thane district collectorate on Tuesday demanding compensation for their land on the lines of the one given to the people affected by the upcoming greenfield Navi Mumbai international airport project.

Updated: 15-02-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:10 IST
Hundreds of farmers from Kalwa-Kharigaon belt held a sit-in agitation at the Thane district collectorate on Tuesday demanding compensation for their land on the lines of the one given to the people affected by the upcoming greenfield Navi Mumbai international airport project. The agitators said they became landless after selling their land to a private company, which has shut the shop for years. That land was later acquired by the state government. The agitators demanded that they be given 15% developed land instead of 12.50%- the ratio finalised for the project affected people in Navi Mumbai. PTI COR NSK NSK

