Putin says Nord Stream 2 would cement Europe's energy security

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is awaiting regulatory clearance, is a purely commercial project which will strengthen Europe's energy security.

Putin also reiterated that Russia is ready to continue gas exports to Europe via Ukraine after 2024 when the current transit deal expires.

