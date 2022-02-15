Left Menu

PM Modi remembers Sant Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poured his greeting and remembered his words on Twitter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:20 IST
Prime Minister tweet on occasion of Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti . (Photo: twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister tweeted, "Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of the great saint Guru Ravidas. The way he dedicated his life to eliminating the evil practices like caste and untouchability from society, he is still inspiring for all of us."

In a series of tweets, PM Modi also said that the work of Sant Guru Ravidas temple in Kashi is in full swing. PM further informed that he will be paying a visit to Sant Guru Ramdas Vishram Dham Temple in Karolbagh, Delhi. He tweeted, "Tomorrow at 9 am on the auspicious occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, I will go to Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple in Karolbagh, Delhi and pray for the welfare of the people there."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

