Scholz commits to ensuring gas transit works via Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was committed to making sure that the transit of gas through Ukraine functioned. "We are committed to ensuring gas transit in Europe works through Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and Nord Stream 1 according to the agreements we have.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:33 IST
Scholz commits to ensuring gas transit works via Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was committed to making sure that the transit of gas through Ukraine functioned. "We are committed to ensuring gas transit in Europe works through Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and Nord Stream 1 according to the agreements we have. And we also want to ensure peaceful development in Europe," Scholz said at a joint news conference.

Asked about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Scholz reiterated that while he was intent on ensuring that a confrontation did not occur in Ukraine, if that were to happen, there would be consequences.

