Uttar Pradesh polls: Famed 'Mainpuri tobacco' sellers facing challenges, seek reduction in taxes

By Sahil Pandey Uttar Pradesh's 'Mainpuri tobacco' which was famed both inside India and abroad is now restricted to only a few sellers who say they are facing challenges to survive the business in the face of rising costs of raw materials.

Nowadays, tobacco sellers have also added a product called Kapoori which consists of a mixture of finely cut betel nut and flavoring agents such as powdered cloves, cardamom, kewara and sandalwood powder. As Mainpuri is set to poll on February 20, sellers request the government to reduce taxes on raw materials.

Vimal Pandey who is selling tobacco and Kapoori for almost 6 decades under the banner of Munim Ji told ANI, "I am selling Kapoori and Tobacco for 60 years and presently we are facing issues like raw material which we get is very expensive and our main competition is with Pan Masala." He urged for a reduction in GST tax as it will provide relief and keep us competitive. Another seller Saket Chaturvedi said, "Tobacco business is almost over. The business has switched to Kapoori which doesn't consist of tobacco."

Chaturvedi said, "Tobacco culture is almost over. Presently kapoori is used. Tobacco history is many years old and it was brought by the queen in Mainpuri who used to consume tobacco and that is how tobacco culture started. This practice dates back 150 to 200-years." He requested the government to promote small-time sellers so that they can be competitive.

"Offline and manual business has been down for last three years and after lockdown, business has reduced. Online business is preferred by the public nowadays and small-time sellers are facing the issue. I urge future government that they regulate online business and promote manual and offline business," Chaturvedi added. (ANI)

