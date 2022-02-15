Project proposals for construction of over 60,000 houses approved in 5 States at CSMC meeting

Project proposals for more than 60,000 houses were approved for construction in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan at the 58th meeting of Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) today. The meeting, held in video conference mode, was chaired by Shri Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Presiding over the meeting, Secretary, MoHUA also discussed the issues pertaining to grounding and construction of houses in different States under different verticals of PMAY(U). He reviewed the pace of completion of houses in the States and directed the officials to expedite the process and meanwhile also evaluate the beneficiary allotment and completion of Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) projects in their respective areas. Secretary, MoHUA, said that work should be done in a processed manner so that maximum benefits of the Scheme should reach to the beneficiaries without any delay.

The total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) is now 114.04 Lakh; of which around 93.25 Lakh have been grounded for construction and around 54.78 Lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries. The total investment under the Mission is ₹ 7.52 Lakh crore, with Central Assistance of ₹ 1.87 Lakh Cr. So far, Central Assistance amounting to ₹ 1.21 Lakh Cr has already been released.

A booklet on 'Transformative Reforms Towards Housing for All' was also released by Secretary, MoHUA. Through various chapters and illustrations, the booklet will take the readers through the transformative journey of PMAY(U) all these years, challenges faced, opportunities created, implementation mechanisms, reforms for the overall growth of affordable housing sector in India, and the impact the Scheme on the lives of its beneficiaries. Towards the end, the 'Transformative Reforms Towards Housing for All' lays the way forward which is required to complete the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister to ensure 'Housing for All'.

Proceedings of 'Awas Par Samvaad' was also released on the occasion. Awas Par Samvaad, the first- of-its-kind initiative in the urban housing sector, was conducted as an activity under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM). Based on the AKAM theme, 75 workshops/ seminars/ webinars were hosted in different parts of the country to create awareness and promote discussion, deliberation and dissemination on 'Housing for All' amongst multiple stakeholders. Awas Par Samvaad evinced enthusiastic participation from several institutions and organisations.

Learnings and take-aways from these 75 workshops have been compiled in the form of a booklet for students, professionals and urban practitioners to enable them to learn about government policies/frameworks for future application and implementation of housing programmes and also give a new perspective in their dealings as professionals.

The booklets on 'Transformative Reforms Towards Housing for All' and Proceedings of 'Awas Par Samvaad' can be downloaded from https://pmay-urban.gov.in/

(With Inputs from PIB)