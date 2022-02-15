ESIC instructs to activate COVID-19 vaccination sites for unvaccinated people

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation, ESIC, has instructed for activation of COVID-19 vaccination sites at all ESIC/ESIS hospitals/dispensaries/special camps to accelerate the coverage of unvaccinated population.

The Corporation under Ministry of Labour and Employment started COVID-19 Relief Scheme to provide help and succor to the family of the Insured Persons who died due to corona virus.

Under this Scheme, 90 per cent of average wages of deceased Insured Persons is distributed among the eligible dependent of the deceased Insured Persons. Spouse of the deceased IP/IW are also eligible for medical care on depositing Rs. 120/- in lump-sum for one year. The beneficiaries are getting monthly pension as per their entitlement.

The Scheme is currently operational till 23.03.2022, but all existing beneficiaries will continue to receive benefits. The scheme will be reviewed after evaluating certain additional aspects including feedback from Field Units. So far ESIC has settled a total of 5,141 claims under the COVID-19 Relief Scheme . Relief amounting to Rs. 34.15 crores have been distributed to 12,309 dependent beneficiaries.

Apart from this, ESIC has taken several measures to deal with challenging situation of COVID pandemic resurgence to cater its stakeholders as well as general public. 20 percent of bed capacity of each ESIC Hospital has been designated as dedicated Covid beds which may swiftly be enhanced as per prevailing local needs.

During 2nd wave, 33 ESIC Hospitals with 4500 dedicated Covid beds having 400 ventilators were converted into dedicated COVID-19 Hospital. The Corporation is prepared to convert any of its 50 directly run Hospital to Dedicated Covid Hospital for general public, if needed by State/local health authority.

ICMR approved RT-PCR Labs are functional at 7 ESIC hospitals i.e. ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad (Haryana), Sanath Nagar (Hyderabad, Telangana), Rajajinagar, Bangalore, Joka (WB), Gulbarga (Karnataka), K.K. Nagar, Chennai (TN) and ESIC-PGIMSR, Basaidarapur and ESICH Okhla. During 2nd wave,33 ESIC hospitals and 20 ESIS hospitals provided IPD COVID.

Further, ESIC Hospitals are adopting all the updated guidelines being issued by Union Health Ministry on a regular basis for delivering better and prompt medical services. Implementation of all such measures is being regularly monitored at ESIC Hqrs. through video conference with the hospitals across the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)