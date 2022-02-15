Left Menu

SARS continues work despite Tshwane city disconnect utility services

Earlier on Tuesday, the City disconnected services at the building due to an unsettled utility bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:59 IST
SARS continues work despite Tshwane city disconnect utility services
It said residential customers owed the City around R8 billion, businesses R4 billion, and government departments and embassies R1.3 billion. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Services to taxpayers are continuing uninterrupted at the South African Revenue Service (SARS), despite the City of Tshwane disconnecting utility services at its Ashlea Gardens offices in Pretoria.

Earlier on Tuesday, the City disconnected services at the building due to an unsettled utility bill. The City last week embarked on a campaign to disconnect services to all defaulters. It said residential customers owed the City around R8 billion, businesses R4 billion, and government departments and embassies R1.3 billion. In a statement, SARS apologised for the inconvenience.

SARS said: "We wish to put it on record that the building occupied by the organization does not belong to SARS. It is a leased property and to date, all services have been paid for, in full and on time.

"We sincerely apologize to tax payers for the inconvenience that this may have caused. We will engage with the owners of the property, with the view to have this matter attended to as a matter of urgency."

In the meantime, the office is using a generator and remains operational.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022