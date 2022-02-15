Left Menu

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in road accident near Haryana's Sonipat

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana on Tuesday.

ANI | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 15-02-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 22:36 IST
Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in road accident near Haryana's Sonipat
Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. Image Credit: ANI
Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana on Tuesday. According to Haryana Police, the accident took place on Western Peripheral Expressway near Pipli Toll plaza.

Sidhu, who was arrested in February last year in the Red Fort violence case, was granted bail in April. Police said the actor rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. (ANI)

