Actress assault case: Survivor moves Kerala HC, urges court to hear her in connection with Dileep's plea

In a new development, the survivor in the 2017 actress attack case on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court urging it to hear her also with actor Dileep's plea opposing the further probe being carried out by the police in the matter. She sought time from the court to file an impleadment petition regarding this and the Court allowed it. The court will hear the matter on February 21.

Earlier Dileep moved a plea seeking to declare that further probe in this case as illegal. He also sought direction from the trial court to elude the report regarding the further probe from the record. In the petition, Dileep alleged, "Further probe was a willful attempt to protract the trial in that matter. A series of vindictive acts were being carried out by the police under the guise of further probe. Further probe was not permissible as a final report had been filed in November 2017, charges were framed in January 2020 and only one prosecution witness remained to be examined."

Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 Actress Assault Case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

