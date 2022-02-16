Left Menu

Aramco Trading, Red Sea Petrochemicals sign crude oil supply agreement

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 16-02-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 00:40 IST
Aramco Trading, Red Sea Petrochemicals sign crude oil supply agreement
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Saudi_Aramco)
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco Trading signed with Egypt's Red Sea National Petrochemicals Company a non-binding crude oil supply and product offtake agreement, a statement by Aramco Trading said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Aramco Trading will supply 100,000 barrels per day of Arabian Crude into Red Sea's Refining and Petrochemical complex, which is expected to be built at the Suez Canal Economic Zone in Ain Sokhna.

The agreement will pave the way for Aramco Trading to buy products from Red Sea, which include polymers, olefins, and liquid refined and petrochemical products, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022