Iraqi federal court deems Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional

Iraq's federal court on Tuesday deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 16-02-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 02:11 IST
Iraq's federal court on Tuesday deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies, according to a document seen by Reuters. The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government, and in 2007 enacted its own law that established the directives by which the region would administer these resources.

KRG crude is exported through a pipeline that runs from Iraq's Kirkuk region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Tuesday's court decision stated that the Kurdish government in Erbil must hand over all crude from the KRG and neighbouring areas to the federal government, represented by the oil ministry in Baghdad.

The ruling declared KRG oil contracts with oil companies, foreign parties and states invalid. This includes exploration, extraction, export and sale agreements, according to the document. The ruling also stated that the oil ministry must be allowed to audit all agreements concluded by the KRG with oil and gas companies.

The KRG continues to export crude through Ceyhan, a shipping source told Reuters. Buyers of KRG crude expect loadings to continue.

Kurdistan leader, Masoud Barzani, described the federal court's opinion as "purely political" and contrary to the Iraqi federal constitution. "The aim of it [the court's decision] is to antagonise the Kurdistan Region and the federal system in Iraq," Barzani, the leader of the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party, said. "We hope that the governments of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region will be able to overcome the obstacles and agree on the oil and gas file," Barzani added in a statement. (Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Julia Payne, and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, Nadine Awadalla in Dubai and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alistair Bell)

