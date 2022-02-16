Left Menu

Poland raises alert against cyber attacks

In a tweet late on Tuesday, the Government Security Centre said that the ALFA-CRP alert level, the lowest on a four-level scale, will be introduced across the country from 11:59 p.m. CET (1059 GMT) on Feb. 15 until 11:59 p.m. CET on Feb. 28. "The ALFA-CRP alert is a signal for security services and the whole public administration to be particularly vigilant," the Government Security Centre said in a tweet.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-02-2022 03:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 03:11 IST
Poland raises alert against cyber attacks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland has alerted the security services and public administration against threats in cyberspace, the Government Centre for Security said on Tuesday, just hours after Ukraine reported its defence ministry and two banks had been hacked. In a tweet late on Tuesday, the Government Security Centre said that the ALFA-CRP alert level, the lowest on a four-level scale, will be introduced across the country from 11:59 p.m. CET (1059 GMT) on Feb. 15 until 11:59 p.m. CET on Feb. 28.

"The ALFA-CRP alert is a signal for security services and the whole public administration to be particularly vigilant," the Government Security Centre said in a tweet. "This means that the administration is obliged to conduct increased monitoring of the state of security of ICT systems," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine said its defence ministry and two banks had been subject to a cyber attack, appearing to point the finger at Russia, as the West sought evidence from Moscow of a partial troop pullback. CRP alert degrees are introduced, amended and revoked by the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022