Left Menu

Huge loss to world of music: VP Naidu condoles death of Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday condoled the death of veteran Bengali singer Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay and said that her death is a huge loss to the world of music.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 08:15 IST
Huge loss to world of music: VP Naidu condoles death of Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay
Sandhya Mukhopadhyay (ANI/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday condoled the death of veteran Bengali singer Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay and said that her death is a huge loss to the world of music. Taking to Twitter, Naidu said, "Saddened by the passing away of iconic Bengali singer, Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Ji. Her death is a huge loss to the world of music. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the iconic Bengali singer's death and said that it has left our cultural world a lot poorer and her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the coming generations. "The passing away of Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Ji leaves us all extremely saddened. Our cultural world is a lot poorer. Her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the coming generations. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passed away on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac attack. She was 90 years old and had been unwell for the past few days. Sandhya Mukhopadhyay was conferred with 'Banga Bibhushan', West Bengal's highest civilian award, in 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022