Huge loss to world of music: VP Naidu condoles death of Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday condoled the death of veteran Bengali singer Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay and said that her death is a huge loss to the world of music. Taking to Twitter, Naidu said, "Saddened by the passing away of iconic Bengali singer, Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Ji. Her death is a huge loss to the world of music. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the iconic Bengali singer's death and said that it has left our cultural world a lot poorer and her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the coming generations. "The passing away of Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Ji leaves us all extremely saddened. Our cultural world is a lot poorer. Her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the coming generations. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passed away on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac attack. She was 90 years old and had been unwell for the past few days. Sandhya Mukhopadhyay was conferred with 'Banga Bibhushan', West Bengal's highest civilian award, in 2011. (ANI)

