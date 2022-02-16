Assam: Minor arrested for allegedly raping, murdering 6-year-old girl

A minor was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl from Hailakandi in Assam.

Gaurav Upadhyay, Superintendent of Police (SP) from Hailakandi, said, "We've also arrested the accused minor's father as we suspect that he knew about the crime and tried to destroy the evidence."

Further investigation is underway, added the SP. (ANI)

