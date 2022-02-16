Left Menu

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: President Kovind urges people to pursue path of love, equality

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted citizens on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas urging them to contribute towards building a society based on equality and harmony by following the path shown by the saint.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 08:26 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted citizens on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas urging them to contribute towards building a society based on equality and harmony by following the path shown by the saint. The President also stated that Ravidas gave a message of pursuing the path of love and equality.

"Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The great saint Guru Ravidas ji gave the message of pursuing the path of love and equality without any discrimination. Let us all contribute towards building a society based on equality, harmony and coordination by following the path shown by Guru Ravidas ji," the President tweeted. Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

