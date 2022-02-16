Left Menu

Mizoram reports 1,616 COVID cases

Mizoram reported 1,616 fresh COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Wednesday.

ANI | Aizwal (Mizoram) | Updated: 16-02-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 08:59 IST
Mizoram reports 1,616 COVID cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 1,616 fresh COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Wednesday. The state also reported 11469 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 200635 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and as many as 638 people have succumbed to the virus. The positivity rate stands at 23.56 per cent as per the COVID bulletin.

A total of 188528 recoveries have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022